It Never Stops: Mike Lindell’s MyPillow Under IRS Audit for Alleged Unlawful Employment Practices (VIDEO)

In recent news, Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a staunch supporter of President Trump and conservative politics, revealed that his company is under IRS audit for allegedly employing workers illegally.

This comes on the heels of his recent challenges, including his bank accounts closure, his factory equipment being auctioned off, networks refusing to air his commercials, multiple defamation lawsuits filed against him, and credit reductions from American Express, all because of his political beliefs rather than any genuine issues related to his business practices.

The Gateway Pundit reported last week that American Express has slashed the credit line of Mike Lindell’s MyPillow by a staggering 90%. This comes after a 15-year partnership between the two companies.

According to Lindell, American Express reduced MyPillow’s credit line from a million dollars to a mere $100,000 without any prior notice or explanation. This abrupt decision has severely impacted the company’s operations, particularly its online marketing and shipping activities.

“American Express -I wasn’t going to say this- we’ve been with them for 15 years, and we do all of our online marketing and all our shipping with them. Out of the blue, they took our credit line from a million dollars down to $100,000. Just crippled my pillow. No reason, no explanation. Just dropped it down last Tuesday,” said Lindell.

Lindell emphasized that this attack on MyPillow is part of a larger scheme to undermine efforts to secure American elections.

“This is all about everybody. We’re right over target with the plan to secure our elections,” said Lindell, who has been on the frontline to secure our elections. He believes that the only way Trump could lose is if elections are manipulated again, and that’s why they are coming after him.

“We are securing them and they have to try and stop it right now. And they know that. That’s why this attack Steve, they turned the attack up on MyPillow this last month and a half, probably as high as it’s ever been since all the retailers canceled us. And everybody, we’re all praying that we get through this because we have to. We have to secure our elections to get our great real president back in,” said Lindell.

Now, the Internal Revenue Service is reportedly investigating Lindell’s employment practices.

Mike Lindell recently appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast to discuss the latest incident that is causing alarm bells to ring for conservatives across the country.

“It’s been a new attack, Steve,” Lindell told Bannon. “You know, we had American Express go after us and reduce our credit to virtually nothing. Now we have audits.”

The IRS audit purportedly targets employment at MyPillow’s call centers, specifically those that employ remote workers, including stay-at-home mothers and other individuals. According to Lindell, the issue began in California and has now extended to three other states.

“They’re going after my employees during the China virus, you had all these at-home moms and stuff. Everybody out there taking calls at our call center under contract labor across the country. Now they’re doing employee audits.”

WATCH:

This is not the first time the IRS audited Mike Lindell’s MyPillow. Earlier this year, Lindell announced his company was audited because of his fight for election fraud.

WATCH:

Mike Lindell says the IRS is auditing him because of his crusade against voting machines. pic.twitter.com/N3m26QkSl7 — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) March 15, 2023

