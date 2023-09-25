JUST IN: American Express Cuts Mike Lindell’s MyPillow’s Credit Line by 90% After 15-Year Partnership (VIDEO)

American Express has slashed the credit line of Mike Lindell’s MyPillow by a staggering 90%. This comes after a 15-year partnership between the two companies. Lindell revealed this startling news in an interview with Steve Bannon, where he also discussed the broader implications of this action on his business and the conservative movement at large.

“Steve, we really need everybody’s help right now,” said Mike Lindell.

According to Lindell, American Express reduced MyPillow’s credit line from a million dollars to a mere $100,000 without any prior notice or explanation. This abrupt decision has severely impacted the company’s operations, particularly its online marketing and shipping activities.

“American Express -I wasn’t going to say this- we’ve been with them for 15 years, and we do all of our online marketing and all our shipping with them. Out of the blue, they took our credit line from a million dollars down to $100,000. Just crippled my pillow. No reason, no explanation. Just dropped it down last Tuesday,” said Lindell.

Steve Bannon suggested that the financial move was a politically motivated attack aimed at stifling the conservative movement.

“Let me be blunt, here’s why it is, because Trump’s up ten points, and now the majority of the American people understand the 2020 election was stolen,” said Bannon. “That’s why American Express, they’re trying to debank you.”

Bannon also touched upon the appropriations bill as a potential countermeasure against such corporate actions. He argued that conservatives could use the appropriations process to cut these companies out of government programs, thereby putting pressure on them to stop their politically motivated financial maneuvers.

Lindell emphasized that this attack on MyPillow is part of a larger scheme to undermine efforts to secure American elections.

“This is all about everybody. We’re right over target with the plan to secure our elections,” said Lindell, who has been on the frontline to secure our elections. He believes that the only way Trump could lose is if elections are manipulated again, and that’s why they are coming after him.

“We are securing them and they have to try and stop it right now. And they know that. That’s why this attack Steve, they turned the attack up on MyPillow this last month and a half, probably as high as it’s ever been since all the retailers canceled us. And everybody, we’re all praying that we get through this because we have to. We have to secure our elections to get our great real president back in,” said Lindell.

