Mayorkas Walks Back His Comments on an “Immediate Need” for a Border Wall After Backlash, Says His Statement Is “Being Taken Out of Context” (VIDEO)

Department of Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas tried to walk back his comments on the urgent need for a border wall after open borders zealots attacked Joe Biden for building a border wall in South Texas.

Joe Biden waived 26 federal laws to expedite the building of the border wall in the Rio Grande Valley.

As Joe Biden’s first act as president, he signed an executive order to stop the construction of the Trump border wall. Biden opened the US border to illegal aliens.

Under Joe Biden’s watch, more than 7 million illegal aliens have poured over the US border.

In August Maria Bartiromo announced that the Biden regime sold the Trump border wall parts worth $300 million for $2 million.

Now, just two months later Joe Biden is building more border wall in Texas. It took the regime two-and-a-half years of open borders and 7 million illegal aliens flooding into the country to admit that President Trump was right.

Biden is getting slammed by far-left open borders zealots for his decision to build a border wall in South Texas.

White House reporters also piled on. At least 7 reporters repeatedly grilled Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden’s 180 on construction of the border wall.

Mayorkas’s statement on the border wall directly contradicted Joe Biden’s statement on the border wall.

“There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas,” Alejandro Mayorkas, the DHS secretary, said in an announcement.

Biden blamed Congress for the border wall construction.

“The border wall money was appropriated for the border wall. I tried to get them to reappropriate – to redirect the money – they didn’t. They wouldn’t. And in the mean time there is nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated. I can’t stop that!” Biden said.

Mayorkas is now backtracking.

WATCH:

