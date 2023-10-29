Mathew Perry’s Post Promoting “Could I Be Any More Vaccinated” Shirt Resurfaces After Star’s Death

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday, actor Mathew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, passed away at the age of 54.

TMZ reported law enforcement officers found the actor dead inside of his jacuzzi after responding to a call for cardiac arrest.

Perry, who was public about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, was reportedly found at his own home in a hot tub after law enforcement responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 4 pm local time.

No drugs were found at the scene.

Matthew Perry had reportedly played 2 hours of pickleball on Saturday morning and sent his assistant to run some errands. When the assistant returned to Perry’s home, he found him unresponsive and dialed 911, TMZ reported.

A prior post of Perry selling Friends-themed “Could I BE anymore vaccinated?” shirts resurfaced shortly after the news of his death became public.

For those of you not familiar with Friends, Perry’s character Chandler had a long-standing phrase where he said, “Could I BE anymore…?”

In the caption of the post, “Perry wrote Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt. Shop the entire collection at http://represent.com/matthewperry Only available for a limited time.”

Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt. Shop the entire collection at https://t.co/WzJDsPVqFX Only available for a limited time pic.twitter.com/M2G8hbNV23 — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) May 24, 2021

Per Independent:

Matthew Perry has shared a photo of himself wearing some brand-new Friends merchandise. Some of the most memorable comments from Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom began with him saying: “Could I BE anymore…?” This clearly inspired the T-shirt Perry is seen wearing in his latest Instagram post, which reads: “Could I BE anymore vaccinated?” In the caption, Perry encourages fans to get the vaccine, stating: “Get your shot and then get your shirt.”

According to Perry’s Instagram, all proceeds of the pro-vaccine gear were donated to the WHO.

Perry wrote, “What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I’m releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization’s COVID 19 relief efforts.”

What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I’m releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization’s COVID 19 relief efforts. Banana not included. Available at: https://t.co/dYExcFrkNb pic.twitter.com/9Gp2qU1viJ — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) December 4, 2020

Another photo taken of Perry, which was taken closer to his death, caused many fans of Perry to have chills.

