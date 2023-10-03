Marjorie Taylor Greene Exposes Bowman’s Idiocy: Did a Walkthrough On How Easy It is to Exit Cannon Building With No Fire Alarm Needed (VIDEO)

In a recent video, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took viewers on a step-by-step walkthrough of the Cannon House Office Building to debunk Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s (D-N.Y.) claim that he had to pull a fire alarm to exit the building. Greene’s video comes in the wake of Bowman’s controversial actions, which led to the evacuation of the building and delayed a crucial vote in Congress.

Greene starts the video by standing at the “infamous door” where former middle school principal now a congressman, Bowman claimed he had to pull the fire alarm to exit and cast a vote.

“Hi, everyone. We’re at the infamous door where Jamal Bowman claims he had to pull a fire alarm to get out,” she said. She pointed out that these doors are open on weekdays and that “every member of Congress knows that.”

“But on Saturdays and Sundays, they are locked, and only certain doors are open,” Greene continues. She then pointed to a fire alarm and questioned, “Does it say, pull the fire alarm to open the exit door? Doesn’t say that.”

Greene proceeded to walk through the building, eventually reaching a staircase.

“Oh, look, there’s stairs,” she said, adding that these were the stairs used to evacuate the building after Bowman pulled the fire alarm.

“Now, here’s where you have an option,” Greene explained. Members of Congress can either continue down the stairs to the basement and walk through a tunnel to the Capitol, or they can exit out onto New Jersey Avenue.

“This one is open all the time. Not just some of the time, all the time,” she said.

Greene doesn’t hold back in accusing Bowman of intentionally disrupting the legislative process. “Jamal Bowman didn’t pull the fire alarm to try to get out of the building because he had to rush to go vote,” she stated.

She claimed that Bowman knew exactly what he was doing, especially given his background as a former middle school principal.

“I know that for a fact because I also work in the Canon Office Building, and I watched Catherine Clark, the Democrat whip, make a motion to adjourn. And then within minutes, Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm. And he knew he was pulling a fire alarm because he’s a former middle school principal. And then he ran out of the building and didn’t tell anybody.”

Greene concluded the video by calling for Bowman’s prosecution, comparing his actions to those of the January 6 defendants and President Trump.

“There’s some serious problems for Jamal Bowman, and he needs to be prosecuted for violating the same federal law that they are prosecuting January 6 defendants and President Trump,” she said.

WATCH: