Man Pretends to be a Mannequin, Goes on Shoplifting Spree After Mall Closes

A man in Poland’s arrest has gone viral after he posed as a store mannequin and went on a shoplifting spree after the Warsaw mall closed.

The unidentified 22-year-old stood motionless and was undetected by store staff as they closed for the evening.

“A 22-year-old with a bag in his hand froze motionless, pretending to be a mannequin in front of a shop window,” police said in a translated statement obtained by Fox News.

“In this way, he wanted to avoid being exposed by the cameras.”

After the mall closed and emptied, the man broke his pose and robbed a jewelry kiosk. He is also accused of taking money from a cash register.

The man reportedly tried to perform the same trick a second time at another mall — leading to his arrest.

“This time, he ‘ate his fill’ at one of the food stations before stealing a new outfit,” the report explains. “Afterward, he returned to have some more food.”

Security noticed, and he is now facing ten years in prison.

