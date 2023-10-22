Man Pretends to be a Mannequin, Goes on Shoplifting Spree After Mall Closes

A man in Poland’s arrest has gone viral after he posed as a store mannequin and went on a shoplifting spree after the Warsaw mall closed.

The unidentified 22-year-old stood motionless and was undetected by store staff as they closed for the evening.

“A 22-year-old with a bag in his hand froze motionless, pretending to be a mannequin in front of a shop window,” police said in a translated statement obtained by Fox News.

A man has been accused of posing as a mannequin in a Warsaw, Poland, shop window to steal jewelry after closing time. If convicted, he could face 10 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/tVez8kFJDR — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 20, 2023

“In this way, he wanted to avoid being exposed by the cameras.”

After the mall closed and emptied, the man broke his pose and robbed a jewelry kiosk. He is also accused of taking money from a cash register.

The man reportedly tried to perform the same trick a second time at another mall — leading to his arrest.

A 22-year-old man in Poland posed motionless with a shopping bag beside mannequins in a storefront window. Once the store closed, he leaped into action, stealing jewelry, the Warsaw police said. Security officials caught him. https://t.co/QhorYUgkLC — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 21, 2023

“This time, he ‘ate his fill’ at one of the food stations before stealing a new outfit,” the report explains. “Afterward, he returned to have some more food.”

Security noticed, and he is now facing ten years in prison.