Madonna Scares Fans, Looks Unrecognizable in New Social Media Post

Madonna scared her fans and looked unrecognizable in a new social media post this weekend.

Fans were concerned with Madonna’s appearance since she nearly died over the summer.

Madonna had to be ‘brought back from the dead’ with a Narcan injection, according to Radar Online.

The pop icon was rushed to a New York City hospital in June after being found unresponsive at her residence, Page Six reported.

She suffered a leg injury after her brush with death.

Now fans are wondering if she is okay.

The Mirror reported:

Madonna has sparked concern from her fans with her latest pictures. The 65-year-old Queen of Pop is currently in preparation for her world tour that has been rescheduled after she was hospitalised in June with a serious bacterial infection and spent several days in ICU. But fans can’t get over how different she looks in new videos posted online. Fans are used to seeing the singer with chiselled cheekbones but in recent pictures her face looks fuller. “Jesus what happened to her,” one fan commented. Another wrote: “Her lips look painful.” “People need to stop injecting their faces,” another added. A third wrote: “She’s got the wrong doctor giving her filler in the wrong places – all that money and she can’t get it right.”

Recall that Madonna looked demonic and unrecognizable at the Grammy Awards ceremony earlier this year.

Hardly anyone recognized the 65-year-old pop singer.

Whatever happened to aging gracefully?