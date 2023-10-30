“LOSER!” – Trump Fires Back at “Dumb, Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy” Bill Barr

In an excoriating response, former President Donald Trump takes former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr to task after a public rebuke.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr lambasted ex-President Donald Trump in a recent interview with CBS correspondent Jan Crawford, casting doubt on Trump’s verbal aptitude and his stance on Hezbollah terrorists.

Earlier this month, Trump criticized the current regime for what he saw as a grave intelligence failure that could endanger Israel. He cited an instance where Biden’s national defense team publicly highlighted the vulnerability of Israel’s northern border, specifically vis-a-vis an attack from Hezbollah.

Trump was shocked that the U.S. would reveal such sensitive information. He noted that Hezbollah is a highly intelligent organization that could exploit this disclosed weakness, a contention that should be self-evident to anyone versed in geopolitical affairs.

“Two nights ago, I read all of Biden’s security people, can you imagine, national defense people, and they said, ‘Gee, I hope Hezbollah doesn’t attack from the north, because that’s the most vulnerable spot,’” Trump said in West Palm Beach earlier this month. “I said, ‘Wait a minute.’ You know, Hezbollah is very smart. They’re all very smart.”

Rather than discussing the implications of the Biden Administration’s arguably risky public revelation, CBS correspondent Jan Crawford chose to focus her attention on Trump’s critical comments.

She sought Barr’s opinion, asking, “That was appalling. I mean, do you think he’s…is he losing it?”

Barr responded by questioning Trump’s linguistic prowess, stating, “His verbal skills are limited…he’s not very disciplined when it comes to what he says.”

When asked by CBS correspondent, @JenCBS if he thought former President Trump was “losing it,” former Attorney General Bill Barr said, “His verbal skills are limited.” He goes on to say former President Trump is not disciplined when he speaks. pic.twitter.com/aSP6zBKsY8 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 27, 2023

Trump wasted no time in firing back at Barr via Truth Social. In a blistering post, he castigated RINO Bill Barr: