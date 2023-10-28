CBS Reporter Laughs as Bill Barr Trashes Trump as Boorish Man with “Limited” Verbal Skills (VIDEO)

Former US Attorney General Bill Barr trashed Trump on Friday during an interview with CBS correspondent Jan Crawford over his comments on Hezbollah, a terrorist organization based in Lebanon.

Earlier this month Trump slammed the Biden Regime for publicly disclosing Israel’s vulnerabilities after Hamas ambushed the Jewish state and slaughtered 1,400 Jews.

“Two nights ago, I read all of Biden’s security people, can you imagine, national defense people, and they said, ‘Gee, I hope Hezbollah doesn’t attack from the north, because that’s the most vulnerable spot,’” Trump said in West Palm Beach earlier this month. “I said, ‘Wait a minute.’ You know, Hezbollah is very smart. They’re all very smart.”

Rather than criticizing the incompetent Biden Administration for Intelligence failures, Jan Crawford obsessed over Trump’s comments criticizing Biden.

“That was appalling,” Crawford said to Barr about Trump’s comments on Hezbollah. “I mean, do you think he’s…is he losing it?”

Bill Barr mocked Trump as a boorish man with no verbal skills.

“His verbal skills are limited,” Barr said. “And so he, you know, if you get him away from ‘very, very, very,’ the adjectives sort of — they’re unfamiliar to him and they sort of spill out and he goes too far. You know, he’s not very disciplined when it comes to what he says.”

Jan Crawford laughed as Barr trashed Trump.

Bill Barr has been attacking Trump since he left office.

Over the summer Bill Barr said Trump’s conduct related to the classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago is “egregious.”

“I think the federal cases are legitimate. At the end of the day, at the core of this thing, he engaged in the case of the documents and outrageous behavior where anyone would be prosecuted. I don’t know of any attorney general who could walk away from it,” Barr said.

Barr continued, “He’s not being prosecuted for having the documents — He’s being prosecuted for obstruction to egregious instances are alleged. So, I think that’s a very simple case, and that should be tried. If the judge is anywhere competent, that can be concluded before the summer and the other case after the election.”

Barr said Trump “did cross the line.”

“It wasn’t just rough and tumble politics. He crossed the line,” Barr told Neil Cavuto in August.