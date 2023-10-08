Los Angeles Elementary School Football Coach and Disabled Students’ Aide Arrested for Molesting at Least Six Boys

A Los Angeles elementary school football coach and disabled students’ aide has been arrested for molesting at least six boys.

Pedro Antonio Tellez, aka Pedro Antonio Hernandez Llamas, 29, has been charged with eight felony counts of lewd acts upon a minor (14 and younger).

The teacher was working at John Muir Elementary School in Glendale at the time of his arrest. He has also worked part-time in the city’s One Glendale After School Youth Sports Program and Summer Day Camp Program since March, according to a report from KTLA.

On October 3, #GlendalePD arrested 29-year-old Pedro Antonio Tellez of Sylmar for allegedly inappropriately touching two minors at John Muir Elementary School. He’s facing felony charges of Lewd Acts on a Minor Under the Age of 14 years (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RTlsBcS48r — Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) October 4, 2023

The report states, “An investigation found that between 2018 and 2023, while working at other elementary schools in Glendale, Tellez allegedly molested the victims ‘by touching them inappropriately and with a sexual intent,’ officials said.”

The police said that more possible victims have since come forward.

“Those we entrust with our children should be beacons of support and guidance, providing a safe and nurturing environment where our children can learn and grow,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a press release obtained by the station.

Gascón continued, “It’s heartbreaking and deeply disturbing when someone entrusted with such a role, and especially someone acting as a guardian to such a vulnerable group of children, chooses to violate the sacred trust that exists between educators, students and their families. We will not tolerate such despicable acts within our community.”

Tellez pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Thursday.

The Glendale Police Department believes that there may still be additional victims. If you have information about the teacher, officers ask that you contact detectives at (818) 548-4840.