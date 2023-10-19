LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: Joe Biden To Address the Country – Will Announce Financial Support for Israel after Funding Iran and Hamas – And More Cash for Ukraine

Crazy Uncle Joe will address the country tonight at 8 PM.

We will post the live feed for those who care to watch it.

Joe is expected announce major funding for Israel after he sent up to over $9.5 billion to Iran and several million to Hamas in Gaza.

Joe Biden is a very dangerous man.

Biden is giving an Oval Office address tonight to explain America's efforts to help Israel against Hamas. If he really wants to support Israel, he should stop sending cash to Hamas and other terrorists in Gaza. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 19, 2023

Here is the live-stream to Joe Biden’s address.