LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: Joe Biden To Address the Country – Will Announce Financial Support for Israel after Funding Iran and Hamas – And More Cash for Ukraine

Crazy Uncle Joe will address the country tonight at 8 PM.
We will post the live feed for those who care to watch it.

Joe is expected announce major funding for Israel after he sent up to over $9.5 billion to Iran and several million to Hamas in Gaza.

Joe Biden is a very dangerous man.

Here is the live-stream to Joe Biden’s address.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

