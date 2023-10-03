Lesbian Marxist Laphonza Butler of Maryland Sworn in to Replace Feinstein as California’s Newest Senator (VIDEO)

by

Radical Marxist lesbian Laphonza Butler was sworn in as California’s newest Senator on Tuesday.

Butler replaced the late Dianne Feinstein.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) appointed abortion activist Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein’s vacant Senate seat.

Laphonza Butler lived in Maryland and registered to vote there LAST YEAR prior to Newsom choosing her as Feinstein’s replacement.

Kamala Harris swore Laphonza Butler in on Tuesday.

WATCH:

California now has two US Senators who were not elected by the people.

Newsom previously chose former California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris’s senate seat after he steered $35 million to a firm linked to the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020.

Alex Padilla is a crooked Democrat politician who has been swimming in the California swamp for decades and it appears he purchased Kamala Harris’s senate seat.

Republicans on the House Oversight and House Administration Committees previously demanded an investigation into Alex Padilla over a “highly questionable” taxpayer-funded $35 million no-bid contract his office gave to a firm linked to the Biden campaign.

Padilla’s office took grant money from a Coronavirus stimulus package and funneled it to the Biden-linked firm to influence the federal election.

“As you know, the use of HAVA funds for voter contact is a violation of the law,” Republican lawmakers wrote. “According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, HAVA grants cannot be used to get out the vote or encourage voting.”

“Secretary Padilla’s decision to fast-track a no-bid contract to a pro-Biden firm raises serious ethical and legal questions and we must have answers immediately,” GOP Rep. Comer said in a statement to Fox News. “It appears taxpayer funds were illegally allocated by Padilla’s office to enable Democrat operatives to contact voters and potentially have access to sensitive voter information.”

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.