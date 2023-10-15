Report: Jim Jordan to Face Challenger in Tuesday’s Floor Vote for Speaker – Update: Response from Jim Jordan’s Office

Revenge of the RINOs

A faction of Republican RINOs vow to run a challenger on Tuesday during the House vote for Speaker.

On Sunday Jeffries, one of the least impressive political leaders in recent history, told Meet the Press that a handful of RINOs are working with Democrats to sabotage Jim Jordan’s vote in the House.

On Friday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) won the GOP nomination for Speaker. Jordan is wildly popular with grassroots conservatives and numerous conservative groups. Several Kevin McCarthy supporters were outraged that the grassroots would challenged the entrenched Republican establishment and remove the former Speaker from office.

We will be keeping tabs on the RINOs who vote against Jim Jordan.

Congressman Jordan’s spokesman Russell Dye responded to The Gateway Pundit this evening,

“Chairman Jordan is looking forward to uniting the entire conference on Tuesday in order to get back to work and pass the bills that the American people expect by giving Israel the resources they need to destroy Hamas and securing the southern border.“

