Larry Elder Suspends Presidential Campaign and Endorses Trump

Republican talk radio host Larry Elder suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump on Thursday evening.

In a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Elder wrote that he had met with Trump before deciding to withdraw.

“He has my full support to Make America Great Again, end the epidemic of fatherless homes, reign in spending, and restore law & order,” Elder wrote.

Honored to have just met with @realDonaldTrump to lend him my endorsement for President. I am grateful for the support I received from so many of you across the country. Statement below: pic.twitter.com/1LE9PMtv7c — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 26, 2023

“As I look at the path forward, and after careful consideration and consultation with my campaign team, I have made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign,” Elder wrote. “Now that I am exiting the race, I am proud to announce my endorsement of Donald Trump for President of the United States.”

Elder added that Trump’s leadership “has been instrumental in advancing conservative, America-first principles and policies that have benefitted our great nation. We must unite behind Donald Trump to beat Joe Biden and fight back against Biden’s unprecedented election interference and the left’s destruction of America.”

It’s time to unite behind @realDonaldTrump to beat Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/VXw6pyem2d — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 26, 2023

The Associated Press noted, “Elder is the fourth major candidate to suspend or end his 2024 GOP bid, following Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Texas congressman Will Hurd and businessman Perry Johnson. Johnson also backed Trump on his way out of the race, while Hurd endorsed former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.”

Elder had announced his campaign in April, saying that “America is in decline, but this decline in not inevitable.”

“We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President,” he wrote on X at the time.