Larry Elder Suspends Presidential Campaign and Endorses Trump

by

Republican talk radio host Larry Elder suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump on Thursday evening.

In a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Elder wrote that he had met with Trump before deciding to withdraw.

“He has my full support to Make America Great Again, end the epidemic of fatherless homes, reign in spending, and restore law & order,” Elder wrote.

“As I look at the path forward, and after careful consideration and consultation with my campaign team, I have made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign,” Elder wrote. “Now that I am exiting the race, I am proud to announce my endorsement of Donald Trump for President of the United States.”

Elder added that Trump’s leadership “has been instrumental in advancing conservative, America-first principles and policies that have benefitted our great nation. We must unite behind Donald Trump to beat Joe Biden and fight back against Biden’s unprecedented election interference and the left’s destruction of America.”

The Associated Press noted, “Elder is the fourth major candidate to suspend or end his 2024 GOP bid, following Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Texas congressman Will Hurd and businessman Perry Johnson. Johnson also backed Trump on his way out of the race, while Hurd endorsed former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.”

Elder had announced his campaign in April, saying that “America is in decline, but this decline in not inevitable.”

“We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President,” he wrote on X at the time.

Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.