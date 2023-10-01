Justin Trudeau Moves to Regulate Podcasts and to Analyze and Track Content and Subscribers

Canadian tyrant Justin Trudeau’s government recently moved to its next phase of controlling the population. The Trudeau government will now regulate podcasts and track content and subscribers. This tyrannical order comes after Trudeau restricted access to news in Canada last August.

This should come as no surprise, Trudeau previously froze the bank accounts of protesting truckers in Canada. The Trudeau government announced that being “pro-Trump” was a factor they would use to freeze accounts.

Infamous international podcaster Jordan Paterson responded to the the recent move.

Not a f**king chance

You censorial

Scumrat@JustinTrudeau https://t.co/KNr2v5iJeM — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) September 30, 2023

In the US the government tracks, censors and blocks content they don’t like without passing any laws. They just do it.

“The CRTC now wants to regulate podcasts,” said the Toronto Sun’s Brian Lilley. “Here is my simple message to them. Go to hell.” “Not a f**king chance You censorial Scumrat,” said Dr. Jordan Peterson on X. CRTC’s announcement states that podcasters meeting certain criteria “need to provide information about their activities in Canada.” Online streaming services operating in Canada that offer audio or video content that generate $10 million or more in annual revenues must complete a registration form by November 28. It’s pitched as a one-time requirement collecting basic information. “Second, the CRTC is setting conditions for online streaming services to operate in Canada. These conditions take effect today and require certain online streaming services to provide the CRTC with information related to their content and subscribership.” Furthermore, CRTC stated that another ongoing consultation will address how podcasters and those offering video streaming services contribute to Canadian and Indigenous content.

There is now no freedom of speech for ordinary Canadians and access to news. The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has initiated the process of ending news availability in Canada, after the Canadian government passed the Online News Act (Bill C-18).

Canadian news outlets and publishers will no longer be able to share their news links and content with the Canadian audience. The same applies to international news outlets; while they will continue to post their news links and content, the content will not be visible to people in Canada.

The changes mean that people in Canada will no longer be able to view or share news content on Facebook and Instagram. The availability of Meta’s services will remain unchanged for users outside of Canada.