JUST IN: U.S. State Department Issues ‘Worldwide Caution’ Travel Alert Amid Rising Global Tensions

Amid the escalating global tensions due to the Israel-Hamas war and the potential threats to American citizens abroad, the U.S. Department of State has issued a “worldwide caution” travel alert on Thursday.

The Department of State has advised U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution due to increased tensions in various locations around the world.

The advisory specifically cites the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests as the primary reasons for the alert.

The State Department has outlined a series of precautionary measures that U.S. citizens should take:

Stay Alert in Tourist Locations: The advisory urges Americans to remain vigilant in areas frequented by tourists. These locations are often targeted due to the high concentration of foreigners, making them hotspots for potential attacks. Enroll in STEP: U.S. citizens are encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). This program allows the State Department to send you information and alerts, and it also makes it easier for the U.S. government to locate you in case of an emergency overseas.

The worldwide caution comes after FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a grave warning of imminent terror attacks on American soil amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, as reported by The Gateway Pundit.

In an address to the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California on Saturday, FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a dire warning about the rise of violent extremism, both domestic and international.

The warning comes amid ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas, which has already claimed thousands of lives, including 29 Americans.

“Before I get into some of the specific ways we’re doing that work together, I want to take a moment to offer my heartfelt condolences to the people of Israel, and share the outrage that I know we all feel at the sheer brutality and disregard for innocent lives there,” said Wray.

“History has been witness to antisemitic and other forms of violent extremism for far too long. Whether that be from foreign terrorist organizations, or those inspired by them, or domestic violent extremists motivated by their own racial animus, the targeting of a community because of their faith is totally unacceptable,” he added.

“We remain committed to continue confronting those threats—both here in the United States and overseas.”

Wray indicated that there has been a significant uptick in reported threats following the attacks, cautioning the public to remain vigilant for “lone actors.”

“In this heightened environment, there’s no question we’re seeing an increase in reported threats, and we’ve got to be on the lookout, especially for lone actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own.

“So I encourage you to stay vigilant, because as the first line of defense in protecting our communities, you’re often the first to see the signs that someone may be mobilizing to violence. And I’d also ask you to continue sharing any intelligence or observations you may have. And on our end, we’re committed to doing the same, so that together, we can safeguard our communities,” he added.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, thousands of protesters targeted the US Embassy in Jordan on Tuesday night after a deadly strike on a hospital in Gaza.

Protests broke out in various Arab countries, including Lebanon, where protesters march on the US and French embassies, following the hospital bombing.

Protests broke out in Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Qatar and Tehran.