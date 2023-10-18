BREAKING: Protests Break Out at US Embassies Across Middle East – Muslims Raise Palestinian Flag at US Embassy Wall in Beirut – Burn US Flags (VIDEO)

THOUSANDS OF PROTESTERS targeted the US Embassy in Jordan on Tuesday night after a deadly strike on a hospital in Gaza.

Protests broke out in various Arab countries, including Lebanon, where protesters march on the US and French embassies, following the hospital bombing.

Massive protests outside the US and Israeli Embassies in Jordan… pic.twitter.com/M8G2LKNDjq — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) October 18, 2023

Protests broke out in Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Qatar and Tehran.

At one point the police started firing smoke cannisters at the massive crowds.

Protest near Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan turns violent Protesters express their outrage following the strike on a hospital in Gaza pic.twitter.com/3yef1K6cUF — RT (@RT_com) October 18, 2023

Amman Jordan, Rabat Morocco, Tunis Tunisia, Istanbul Turkey, Aaoukar Lebanon, Idlib Syria, Baghdad Iraq, Beirut Lebanon, Doha Qatar, Tehran Iran. Protests erupt in numerous cities across the Middle East following an attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City that killed… pic.twitter.com/hsOmmeXVe7 — António Pinto Pereira (@ANTPINTOPEREIRA) October 18, 2023

Muslims set fires outside the US Embassy in Beirut.

BREAKING: Fires set by protesters outside of the US Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2nmFWxFuLy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 17, 2023

And the protesters raised the Palestinian flag at the US Embassy there.

Lebanese Protesters raised the Palestinian flag on the wall of the US embassy in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/MIQyvrCmSS — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) October 17, 2023

This is the Joe Biden foreign policy.