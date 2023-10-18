BREAKING: Protests Break Out at US Embassies Across Middle East – Muslims Raise Palestinian Flag at US Embassy Wall in Beirut – Burn US Flags (VIDEO)

Protesters start fires outside the US Embassy in Beirut.

THOUSANDS OF PROTESTERS targeted the US Embassy in Jordan on Tuesday night after a deadly strike on a hospital in Gaza.

Protests broke out in various Arab countries, including Lebanon, where protesters march on the US and French embassies, following the hospital bombing.

Protests broke out in Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Qatar and Tehran.

Protesters in Turkey following Gaza

At one point the police started firing smoke cannisters at the massive crowds.

Muslims set fires outside the US Embassy in Beirut.

And the protesters raised the Palestinian flag at the US Embassy there.

This is the Joe Biden foreign policy.

