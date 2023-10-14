Biden Wishes George Floyd a Happy 50th Birthday as His Approval Among Black Voters is Down 17 Points Since His First Year of Presidency

Joe Biden wished George Floyd a Happy 50th birthday on Saturday.

Joe Biden is pandering to the black community as his approval among black voters is down a whopping 17 points since his first year of presidency.

“George Floyd’s memory reminds us that there is more work to do to redeem the soul of America. Let us recommit to changing hearts and minds while enacting policies and laws that ensure our nation lives up to its founding idea: that we’re all created equal and deserve to be treated equally throughout our lives.” Biden said.

George Floyd died in spring 2020 after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes during an arrest.

According to the medical examiner, Floyd had a “fatal level” of fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

BLM and Antifa militants rioted all summer in 2020 and caused billions of dollars in damage. At least 25 people were killed during the ‘fiery but peaceful’ George Floyd riots.

Biden said George Floyd, a man who had a “fatal level” of fentanyl in his system at the time of his death should be alive today.

George Floyd should be alive. He should be celebrating his 50th birthday with his young daughter Gianna, family, and friends. He deserved so much more. Today, we join his family to honor his life and legacy. And we remember the tragedy and injustice of his death that sparked one of the largest civil rights movements in our nation’s history and inspired the world. George Floyd’s murder exposed for many what Black and Brown communities have long known and experienced — that our nation has never fully lived up to its highest ideal of fair and impartial justice for all under the law. The day before her father’s funeral, Gianna told me, “Daddy changed the world.” Three years after her father’s murder, my answer to Gianna remains the same: he has. A year and a half ago, Kamala and I stood with the family of George Floyd, civil rights leaders, and law enforcement officials, and I signed an executive order, which applies key elements of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to federal law enforcement. This order bans chokeholds, restricts no-knock warrants, establishes a database for police misconduct, and directs other measures to advance effective and accountable policing that increases public safety. It is putting federal law enforcement on the path to becoming the gold standard of effectiveness and accountability.

Joe Biden wishing George Floyd a happy birthday is a slightly better strategy than telling blacks “they ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him.

