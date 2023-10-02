Joe Biden: “When I Left the Senate, I Was Able to Convince Strom Thurmond to Vote for the Voting Rights Act” – Thurmond Voted Against It (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is a pathological liar.

Joe Biden sat down for a one-on-one interview with ProPublica’s John Harwood to address ‘threats to democracy,’ the Supreme Court and other issues.

Biden absurdly claimed he convinced Strom Thurmond to vote for the ‘Voting Rights Act’ when he left the Senate.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies (he has many).

“When I left the Senate, I was able to convince Strom Thurmond to vote for the Voting Rights Act – Strom Thurmond,” Biden told Harwood.

Strom Thurmond died in 2003 and Joe Biden didn’t leave the Senate until 2009.

Furthermore, The Voting Rights Act passed in 1965 before Joe Biden was in office and Strom Thurmond voted against the bill.

WATCH:

Biden repeated the same lie over the summer and a White House spox jumped in to save the day.

A White House spox told Fox News that Joe Biden helped convince Strom Thurmond to vote for the Voting Rights Act in 1980.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

