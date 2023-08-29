He’s Shot: Joe Biden Claims He “Literally” Convinced Strom Thurmond to Vote For Civil Rights Act (VIDEO)

On Monday, Joe Biden spoke at the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

As The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila reported, Biden, once again, asserted that “domestic terrorism rooted in white supremacy is the greatest terrorist threat we face in the homeland.”

But the man who has falsely claimed numerous times that he was a “Civil Rights activist” told another whopper: Biden claimed he “literally, not figuratively, talked South Carolina Senator Strom Thurmond into voting for the Civil Rights Act before he died.”

There are several problems with this remark, the most glaring of which is that Thurmond voted NAY on the Civil Rights Act. Not only did Thurmond vote “NAY”, he filibustered the Civil Rights Act for over 24 hours, longer than any other opponent to the legislation. And Thurmond didn’t die until 2003, almost 40 years later.

Oh, and Joe Biden was only 21 at the time. He wasn’t elected to the US Senate until 8 years later in 1972 (first term began in 1973).

There is something not right with this man. He is either a pathological liar or he is so absent-minded that even he doesn’t know the truth from his own delusions. Either one is dangerous.

Biden says he "literally, not figuratively, talked Strom Thurmond into voting for the Civil Rights Act before he died." pic.twitter.com/sUDhrfePg8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 28, 2023

Biden has repeatedly lied about his involvement in the civil rights movement.

WATCH:

WATCH: 20 times Joe Biden lied about being a civil rights activist pic.twitter.com/wq5S4kQ3FA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

A White House spox told Fox News that Joe Biden helped convince Strom Thurmond to vote for the Voting Rights Act in 1980.