Joe Biden Reminisces About Bouncing Checks (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks on retirement security.

“I ran for president to make sure the economy works for everyone!” Biden said from the State Dining Room.

Biden’s economic agenda dubbed ‘Bidenomics’ has been proven to be a total failure.

At one point Joe Biden reminisced about bouncing checks when he was “trying to get started” – before he started his international influence-peddling operation with his son Hunter and brother James.

“When you’ve bounced a few checks like I did, you know, when I was trying to get started, it, uh, anyway…” Biden said.

Biden sure has come a long way from the days he bounced checks.

It was recently revealed Joe Biden purchased his luxury $2.75 million Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home with all cash after Hunter Biden threatened his Chinese business partner in a $5 million shakedown.

On August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle (Northern International) to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco, according to a Senate report reviewed by this reporter.

A few weeks before this desperate shakedown, Joe Biden plopped down nearly $2.75 million in cash for his Rehoboth Beach home. No wonder why he was so desperate to get this cash from Hunter’s business partner. He was counting on it to cover his new real estate transaction.

“Property records show Joe’s six-bedroom second property was purchased on June 8, 2017 for $2,744,001 – just seven weeks before his son’s shakedown messages.” The Daily Mail reported.

There was no record of a mortgage lien against the Rehoboth property until Joe and Jill Biden opened a $250,000 HELOC (home equity line of credit) against the property last December.

How did Biden go from bouncing checks to paying cash for a $3 million beach front vacation home after 50 years of government salary?

