Joe Biden Reads Weak Message From Teleprompter to Warn Iran (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday arrived in Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the Middle East teeters on another war.

Biden was supposed to visit neighboring Jordan but Palestinian leader Abbas and other Arab leaders canceled their planned meeting with Biden after the hospital strike in Gaza.

During Biden’s press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Old Joe was forced to read softly from his note cards.

“My message to any state or any other hostile actor, thinking about attacking Israel remains the same as it was a week ago: Don’t. Don’t. Don’t,” Biden said.

Biden, reading from a teleprompter, says his message to Iran and other hostile actors "remains the same": "Don't, don't, don't" pic.twitter.com/XB4xKeZHKq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2023

Biden made similar remarks in his recent interview with CBS’s Scott Pelley.

Joe Biden’s message to Hezbollah and Iran PELLEY: “What is your message to Hezbollah and its backer Iran?” BIDEN: “Don’t. Don’t. Don’t. Don’t.” PELLEY: “Don’t come across this border? Don’t escalate this war?” BIDEN: “That’s right.” pic.twitter.com/L7ByMgCRrj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2023

After spending a few hours in Israel, Biden shuffled away and didn’t take any questions.

WATCH: