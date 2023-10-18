Joe Biden Reads Weak Message From Teleprompter to Warn Iran (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Wednesday arrived in Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the Middle East teeters on another war.

Biden was supposed to visit neighboring Jordan but Palestinian leader Abbas and other Arab leaders canceled their planned meeting with Biden after the hospital strike in Gaza.

During Biden’s press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Old Joe was forced to read softly from his note cards.

“My message to any state or any other hostile actor, thinking about attacking Israel remains the same as it was a week ago: Don’t. Don’t. Don’t,” Biden said.

Pathetic.

WATCH:

Biden made similar remarks in his recent interview with CBS’s Scott Pelley.

WATCH:

After spending a few hours in Israel, Biden shuffled away and didn’t take any questions.

WATCH:

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
