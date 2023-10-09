Joe Biden Gave Iranian Regime $6 Billion While They Were Plotting with Hamas to Pull Off the Largest Mass Slaughter of Innocent Jews Since Holocaust

by

On the 22nd Anniversary of the 9-11 attacks on America, Joe Biden finalized a deal to send $6 billion to the Iranian government in exchange for as many as five detained US dual nationals held by the brutal regime.

Iran is one of the top state sponsors of terrorism and has been for several years.

The Biden administration has issued a waiver for US banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds without fear of U.S. sanctions — a key step in securing the release of five American citizens detained in Iran, people familiar with the matter said.

Three weeks ago The Gateway Pundit predicted Iran would use the cash to fund their military and regional ambitions.

We were right.

Iran’s Islamist proxy Hamas fired over 5,000 missiles into Israel in a surprise Sabbath attack. Hamas fighters raided the country and slaughtered 700 Jews and 260 young adults at a dance party.

On Sunday the Wall Street Journal reported that the Iranian regime was working with Hamas since August in plotting the historic terror attack.

Joe Biden gave the Iranian regime $6 billion while they were negotiating with Hamas.

Think about that for a minute!

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Hamas’s attacks on Israel, which began Saturday morning, were planned weeks in advance with assistance from Iranian security officials, according to a Sunday report from The Wall Street Journal.

The report, citing senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah, stated that the Iranian officials “gave the green light” for the attacks during a meeting between them and Hamas in Beirut last week.

IRGC officers worked with Hamas since August to plan incursions from the “air, land, and sea,” the report noted. Officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were also at the meetings in Beirut.

Backing by Iran

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had praised the attacks, posting on X earlier this week that the cancer of the usurper Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces throughout the region.” Formerly known as Twitter, X stated that Khamenei’s post violated the platform’s rules.

At least 700 Israelis were killed and around 2,300 injured in attacks by Hamas since Saturday morning, with the number expected to rise.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.