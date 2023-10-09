Joe Biden Gave Iranian Regime $6 Billion While They Were Plotting with Hamas to Pull Off the Largest Mass Slaughter of Innocent Jews Since Holocaust

On the 22nd Anniversary of the 9-11 attacks on America, Joe Biden finalized a deal to send $6 billion to the Iranian government in exchange for as many as five detained US dual nationals held by the brutal regime.

Iran is one of the top state sponsors of terrorism and has been for several years.

The Biden administration has issued a waiver for US banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds without fear of U.S. sanctions — a key step in securing the release of five American citizens detained in Iran, people familiar with the matter said.

Three weeks ago The Gateway Pundit predicted Iran would use the cash to fund their military and regional ambitions.

We were right.

Iran’s Islamist proxy Hamas fired over 5,000 missiles into Israel in a surprise Sabbath attack. Hamas fighters raided the country and slaughtered 700 Jews and 260 young adults at a dance party.

Breaking Israel: Entire families and car loads of Israeli civilians have been slaughtered in the most brutal surprise attack on the Sabbath when many Israelis were celebrating #Shabat The Israeli Defence forces appear to have been completely caught off-guard and the feared… pic.twitter.com/MAF9T42mVB — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) October 7, 2023

On Sunday the Wall Street Journal reported that the Iranian regime was working with Hamas since August in plotting the historic terror attack.

Joe Biden gave the Iranian regime $6 billion while they were negotiating with Hamas.

Think about that for a minute!

The Jerusalem Post reported: