Joe Biden Gave Iranian Regime $6 Billion While They Were Plotting with Hamas to Pull Off the Largest Mass Slaughter of Innocent Jews Since Holocaust

On the 22nd Anniversary of the 9-11 attacks on America, Joe Biden finalized a deal to send $6 billion to the Iranian government in exchange for as many as five detained US dual nationals held by the brutal regime.
Iran is one of the top state sponsors of terrorism and has been for several years.
The Biden administration has issued a waiver for US banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds without fear of U.S. sanctions — a key step in securing the release of five American citizens detained in Iran, people familiar with the matter said.
Three weeks ago The Gateway Pundit predicted Iran would use the cash to fund their military and regional ambitions.
We were right.
Iran’s Islamist proxy Hamas fired over 5,000 missiles into Israel in a surprise Sabbath attack. Hamas fighters raided the country and slaughtered 700 Jews and 260 young adults at a dance party.
Breaking Israel: Entire families and car loads of Israeli civilians have been slaughtered in the most brutal surprise attack on the Sabbath when many Israelis were celebrating #Shabat
The Israeli Defence forces appear to have been completely caught off-guard and the feared… pic.twitter.com/MAF9T42mVB
On Sunday the Wall Street Journal reported that the Iranian regime was working with Hamas since August in plotting the historic terror attack.
Joe Biden gave the Iranian regime $6 billion while they were negotiating with Hamas.
Think about that for a minute!
The Jerusalem Post reported:
Hamas’s attacks on Israel, which began Saturday morning, were planned weeks in advance with assistance from Iranian security officials, according to a Sunday report from The Wall Street Journal.
The report, citing senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah, stated that the Iranian officials “gave the green light” for the attacks during a meeting between them and Hamas in Beirut last week.
IRGC officers worked with Hamas since August to plan incursions from the “air, land, and sea,” the report noted. Officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were also at the meetings in Beirut.
Backing by Iran
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had praised the attacks, posting on X earlier this week that the cancer of the usurper Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces throughout the region.” Formerly known as Twitter, X stated that Khamenei’s post violated the platform’s rules.
At least 700 Israelis were killed and around 2,300 injured in attacks by Hamas since Saturday morning, with the number expected to rise.