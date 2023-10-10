Jack Smith Seeks Special Procedures to ‘Protect’ Safety of Jurors in DC Case Against Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday asked Obama-appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan to implement special procedures to protect jurors in the DC case against Trump.

In August Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Jack Smith’s prosecutors are seeking special protections for the safety of jurors as they try to gag Trump in the middle of a presidential election.

Biden’s dirty DOJ once again cited Trump’s social media posts as their argument for the need for special procedures to protect the jurors.

“Given the particular sensitivities of this case, stemming both from heightened public interest and the defendant’s record of using social media to attack others, the Court should impose certain limited restrictions on the ability of the parties to conduct research on potential jurors during jury selection and trial and to use juror research,” prosecutors Molly Gaston and Thomas Windom argued, according to Politico.

Excerpt from Politico: