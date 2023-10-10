Jack Smith Seeks Special Procedures to ‘Protect’ Safety of Jurors in DC Case Against Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday asked Obama-appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan to implement special procedures to protect jurors in the DC case against Trump.
In August Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
Jack Smith’s prosecutors are seeking special protections for the safety of jurors as they try to gag Trump in the middle of a presidential election.
Biden’s dirty DOJ once again cited Trump’s social media posts as their argument for the need for special procedures to protect the jurors.
“Given the particular sensitivities of this case, stemming both from heightened public interest and the defendant’s record of using social media to attack others, the Court should impose certain limited restrictions on the ability of the parties to conduct research on potential jurors during jury selection and trial and to use juror research,” prosecutors Molly Gaston and Thomas Windom argued, according to Politico.
Excerpt from Politico:
Special counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday urged the federal judge presiding over Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. election-subversion case to implement measures aimed at protecting the confidentiality and safety of potential jurors.
Among other measures Smith’s team is proposing: barring any direct contact between the attorneys and potential jurors — including “friending” or following their social media accounts. Open source research would be permitted so long as it doesn’t become “vexatious or harassing.” Any identifying information from this research, prosecutors say, should be barred from public disclosure.
Smith’s team encouraged U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to authorize a questionnaire to begin screening potential jurors in early February, about a month before the case is scheduled to go to trial. That process would help weed out potential jurors who express an inability to participate in the case or judge the matter fairly, but it also would expose their identities to the attorneys in the case. The prosecutors prodded the judge to adopt several measures to prevent jurors’ personal information from being disseminated to the public.
[…]
“Such a precaution is not only necessary to ensure that all parties handle sensitive juror information responsibly, but also so that the Court can assure prospective and seated jurors in this case that no party will improperly use their names or other identifying information,” Gaston and Windom wrote.
Prosecutors also said the court may want to consider a tactic used in other high-profile cases: having jurors enter and leave the courthouse in a “discreet” manner, rather than using the public entrances. Smith’s team left the door open to seeking additional safety measures in the future.