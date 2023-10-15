J6 Prisoner Markus Maly Will Spend 6 Years Away From His Young Family – DOJ Demanded Court Confiscate Money He Raised Online to Help His Loved Ones

The Swamp wants to make sure that these political prisoners are isolated and forgotten and their lives and their families are left destroyed and destitute.

During his sentencing, federal prosecutors even went so far as to criticize Maly for daring to speak to media outlets, like The Gateway Pundit, and wanted the courts to confiscate funds by asking U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta to fine Maly the amount he has raised, money meant to help his defense and his family.

Markus wrote to The Gateway Pundit to update readers.

Under quarantine it’s hard to use the phone or computers because we are almost always on lockdown. If it wasn’t for my wife I don’t know what I would do. She is my best friend and I can’t wait to be back by her side, raising our children together again.

This experience is beyond comparison. I thought I would have a heart attack on more than one occasion just from contemplating my dilemmas. This is anything but easy and I hope my J6 friends and family don’t have to go through the same treatment as I have. I’m not ashamed to admit that I find it very intimidating.

On the plus side however, I am back in my Bible and talking to God more than I have in years.

I’ve got so much more to say, but this has been longer than I planned already.

As always my family is doing their best to stay afloat without me, but it’s not always easy. So if you have been blessed financially and can help us please visit here and help with whatever you can. If not please just keep us in your thoughts and prayers, and know you are in ours.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read this, and thank you so much for your support and love.

Feel free to write me. I will write you back.

Wish me luck!

Much love and God bless,

Markus Maly #83302-509