IT BEGINS: Muslims Riot in the Street of France after Hamas Leader Khaled Mashal Designates Friday a “Day of Jihad” After Slaughtering 1,000 Jews

As The Gateway Pundit first reported, Khaled Mashal, the former leader and founding member of Hamas, has called for a global Muslim uprising in support of Palestine. During a recent address posted on YouTube, Mashal emphasized the need for Muslims to sacrifice and carry Jihad, including the willingness to offer their blood and souls to advance the Palestinian cause.

Mashal has proclaimed the coming Friday the 13th as “the Friday of Al-Aqsa flood,” urging Muslims worldwide to display their anger not just in Muslim countries but also in diaspora communities around the world.

The name Al-Aqsa means “the farthest mosque” or “the farthest sanctuary.” The mosque is located within the Haram al-Sharif, also known as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem, Israel.

This is nothing short of an undisguised call for international unrest. Given the volatility of the situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East, these words should not be taken lightly. The intention is to send a “message of rage” to Israel and the United States, but what might actually be unleashed is a wave of violence and discord that could engulf multiple nations.

The most harrowing part of Mashal’s speech was his direct appeal for Muslims to engage in Jihad by laying down their lives for the cause. While terrorism is nothing new, this clear and explicit call for people to become martyrs in a holy war against Israel is bone-chilling.

Even more terrifying is Mashal’s focus on Muslims residing in countries that border Israel: Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt. He is effectively attempting to mobilize a massive, uncontrolled force right on Israel’s doorstep. The potential for an incendiary, uncontainable conflict here is both real and immediate.

On Thursday, thousands of Muslims took to the streets to protest for Hamas in Paris. France has the largest Jewish and Muslim communities in Europe.

At least 13 French nationals were killed in the bloody attacks in Israel on Saturday. Seventeen are still missing.

On Thursday, Muslims rioted in Paris in support of the Hamas attacks against Jews.

Police pushed back against the Muslim protesters.

Muslims show France who is in Control! Despite the government banning pro-terror demonstrations, Hamas supporters humiliated the French by gathering at the Place de la République in a massive show of force. The French have imported so many terrorists they now can go above the… pic.twitter.com/Ln5WnQTjtr — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 12, 2023

Watch the moment police charged at Palestine protesters in Paris after they refused to disperse from an illegal rally. The government banned pro-Palestine protests after a surge in antisemitic incidents following the Hamas attacks. pic.twitter.com/Vf9UqEQ2E9 — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2023

Palestinian and Muslim mobs are rioting tonight in Paris, they are immediately suppressed by Police who are not being gentle. pic.twitter.com/JBoQP3PSmg — Paul The Book Guy (@PaulTheBookGuy) October 12, 2023