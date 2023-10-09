IT BEGINS: Iraqi Forces Issue Stark Warning: U.S. Will Become a Legitimate Target if It Intervenes in Palestine

In a recent meeting with Iraqi tribal leaders, Hadi al-Amiri, the leader and secretary-general of the Badr Organization, an Iranian-backed Shiite militia and political party based in Iraq, issued a stark warning to the United States.

He declared that Iraq would target the U.S. if it intervened alongside Israel against Palestinians, according to reports from Iraqi news media outlet Shafaq and Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Amiri emphasized that the new Iraq is firmly aligned with the Palestinian cause.

“The achievements in Palestine, which were beyond the reach of all Arab armies, are being realized. The new Iraq stands by the Palestinian cause, and we will not waver in our support,” he said.

He criticized other Arab leaders for abandoning the Palestinian cause, leaving only the Islamic revolution and resistance factions to support it.

“Today, it’s the will of the Palestinian people that prevails, and the Palestinian cause is now desired by the followers of Ahl al-Beit and religious authorities,” Amiri added.

Amiri also took the opportunity to laud the Hamas terrorists for their recent attacks against Israel.

“We proudly say that the Palestinian people have achieved a significant victory against the Zionist enemy,” he said. “No one could have imagined that Palestine would achieve this victory against the Zionist entity, and the failure of Zionist intelligence.”

The most striking part of Amiri’s speech was his explicit warning to the United States. He stressed that Iraqis, especially those who are part of the 1920 Revolution, must support the legitimate Palestinian cause wholeheartedly. He warned that if “the United States intervenes in Palestine, we will intervene and have no hesitation in targeting.”

IRNA reported that “American forces’ bases in the region would become legitimate targets for Resistance.”

The foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq have urgently requested a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address the unfolding situation in Palestine, amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, Tasnim News Agency Reported.