Israeli Forces Storm Into Gaza with Infantry and Armor to Conduct “Localized Raids” (VIDEO)

Israel ratcheted up their war against Islamist terrorists on Friday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) exclusively revealed to Fox News’ Trey Yingst that Israeli forces have stormed into Gaza with infantry and armor to conduct what they call “localized raids.” This development comes as Iran-funded Hezbollah took responsibility for targeting Israeli military posts with small-arms fire along the country’s border with Lebanon, which the Israelis responded to with artillery strikes.

TODAY: Israeli forces entered Gaza to conduct limited operational raids — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 13, 2023

Yingst notes that these actions are NOT part of the much-anticipated ground invasion. One could, however, consider this a possible precursor to the big show.

These “raids” have been conducted to clear the area of terrorists and also attempt to locate missing Israelis. These operations inside Gaza are occurring in specific locations.

As many as 150 people are believed to have been taken captive by terrorists and held in Gaza, according to Fox News.

VIDEO:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Yingst:

We’re just learning this right now. The IDF tells FOX News that Israeli forces entered the Gaza Strip today, both infantry forces and tanks, to conduct “localized raids.” This was not the full scale invasion everyone was anticipating but it was an effort by Israeli military to eliminate militants along the border and also to cater information on hostages held inside the Gaza Strip. But again, Fox News can report Israeli forces entered Gaza today to conduct “localized raids.”

Jim Hoft previously reported the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued an urgent warning to the United Nations to evacuate its staff in Gaza. Moreover, they also called for the evacuation of all 1.1 million civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza.

This is all in preparation for a full-scale invasion to wipe Hama off the map once and for all. The invasion will reportedly occur within the next 24 hours.