Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Taunts Israel – Posts Tweet in Hebrew Mocking Saturday’s Bloodbath by Hamas

On Saturday, Hamas’ launched a historic attack on southern Israel. The terror group launched over 5,000 missiles, then broke through the border and slaughterd 1,000 jews including 260 young Jews at a concert near Gaza on Saturday morning.

Hamas targeted the concert and sent in flying paragliders to massacre the kids and take over 50 hostages.

Here’s video from the Israeli government the media won’t show you.

Of course, the Iranian regime is cheering the news.

Ayatollah Khamenei published a tweet IN HEBREW mocking Israel for the massacre.

It is widely believed Iran was involved in the planning and execution of the attack.

