Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Taunts Israel – Posts Tweet in Hebrew Mocking Saturday’s Bloodbath by Hamas

On Saturday, Hamas’ launched a historic attack on southern Israel. The terror group launched over 5,000 missiles, then broke through the border and slaughterd 1,000 jews including 260 young Jews at a concert near Gaza on Saturday morning.
Hamas targeted the concert and sent in flying paragliders to massacre the kids and take over 50 hostages.
Here’s video from the Israeli government the media won’t show you.
Of course, the Iranian regime is cheering the news.
Ayatollah Khamenei published a tweet IN HEBREW mocking Israel for the massacre.
It is widely believed Iran was involved in the planning and execution of the attack.
Islamic Republic News Agency reported:
In this tweet, today’s warning of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, addressed to the Zionists was published, during which the defeat of the usurping Zionist regime during the attack on Saturday, October 7, was considered irreparable by the resistance forces and they emphasized that the cause of this situation is the Zionists themselves.
“You the Zionist oppressors, the October 7 Defeat is irreparable. You have yourself to blame for this,” Ayatollah Khamenei tweeted.
Also, in their statements on Tuesday at the Imam Ali Officer University, Ayatollah Khamenei considered the Al-Aqsa storm operation as a devastating earthquake and an irreparable intelligence and military failure for the Zionist regime and emphasized that despite the fact that the supporters of the usurping regime, Islamic Iran was behind this move. introduce, brave young people and intelligent Palestinian designers created this saga.
He also stated that the Zionist regime wants to justify the mass killing of the people of Gaza by oppressing them.
The leaders of the usurping regime should know that the reaction of these atrocities will be a heavier slap on their ugly faces.