DON’T. LOOK. AWAY. State of Israel Official Twitter-X Account Releases Gruesome Video Compilation from Saturday’s Pogrom of Jews by Hamas – HERE’S YOUR PROOF!

The official State of Israel Twitter-X account released a video composite of the barbaric slaughter of innocent Jews by Hamas on Saturday.

Over 1,000 Jews are dead. Over 20 Americans are dead. Over 260 young adults were slaughtered at an outdoor concert.

The video includes footage of terrified young Jews after they are captured by Hamas barbarians and before they are transported back to Gaza.

The footage also includes Jews burned in their cars, many of them were massacred as they attempted to flee Hamas at the concert.

Never forget that Hamas planned the attack for months, if not years, and they they purposely planned to massacre kids at a concert.

God save us all from this barbarity.

May this footage shine a light of truth on the evil Hamas cult in Gaza.

We downloaded this video incase it disappears on Twitter-X.

We understand there is enormous pressure being put on Twitter to hide this truth from the public.