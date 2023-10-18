INSURRECTION UPDATE: Far-Left Protesters Storm US Capitol and RIP DOWN Pro-Israel Sign Outside GOP Rep’s Office – Arrests Made

Hamas supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday demanding an Israel ceasefire in Gaza.

The Hamas supporters marched in DC then shut down the rotunda as reported earlier.

Several protesters were arrested — likely to be released within hours.

#BREAKING: #Hamas supporters just broke into the #US Capitol building. They are demanding #US Government to force #Israel to accept a ceasefire with Hamas in #Gaza! These are mostly supporters of BLM. #Iran‘s Islamic Regime has long history of indirectly supporting these… pic.twitter.com/gqoLtKvEhT — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) October 18, 2023

Rep. Randy Weber showed off the sign the pro-Hamas protesters destroyed outside of his office.

Just happened outside of my office…Hamas supporters entered the Capitol and ripped down the “I Stand with Israel” sign outside my office. Here’s what I have to say… pic.twitter.com/i22PghlW1G — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) October 18, 2023

Rashida Tlaib weeped as she continued to spread the lie that Israel bombed a Gaza hospital – when it was an Islamic Jihad rocket!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene covered the event live today.