“I’m Ashamed of the UN – Let’s Get Out” – Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová Calls on Czech Republic to Exit UN After Rogue Regimes Cheer Hamas Following Slaughter of 1,400 Jewish Civilians

The UN General Assembly breaks out in applause after the amendment to condemn the Hamas mass murder of Jews in Israel fails.

As reported on Friday, the United Nations failed to pass a Canadian amendment to condemn the barbaric slaughter of 1,400 Jews by Hamas on October 7, 2023 in southern Israel.

Hamas murdered 1,400 civilians in a surprise attack including 300 kids at a rave party. Then they took 229 hostages, including 30 children and several women and senior citizens.

After the vote failed the assembly then all cheered their vote.

They are applauding cold-blooded mass murder.

We need to defund the wicked organization.

On Saturday Czech Defense Minister called on the Czech Republic to leave the United Nations following the grotesque display of anti-Semitism by the General Assembly.

Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova with an Israeli flag following the mass murder of 1,400 Jews by Hamas terrorists in October – screengrab X

Jana Černochová: (translated) I know that today is an important day for and we want to celebrate our 105th anniversary of the Republic. But this simply cannot be time-barred, forgive me. Exactly 3 weeks ago, Hamas murdered more than 1400 Israelis, which is more victims per their population than the militant Islamist organization al-Qaeda murdered on 9/11/2001 in the USA. And only 14 countries, including ours, stood up against the unprecedented terrorist attack committed by Hamas terrorists, clearly and comprehensibly! I am ashamed of the UN. In my opinion – the Czech Republic has nothing to expect in an organization that supports terrorists and does not respect the basic right to self-defense. Let’s get out.

Finally, a political leader with moral clarity and guts.
Thank you, Jana!

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

