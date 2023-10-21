HUGE: Italy to BAN Fake Lab Grown Meat

This article was written by Swedish independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen, also known as PeterSweden. You can follow him at PeterSweden.com.

Do you like to eat real food? Are you tired of all this talk about fake lab grown meat and this push by the elites for you to eat insects?

Maybe Italy is the place for you!

In Italy, they are now looking to BAN the production and promotion of lab-grown meat in the country, which means that people can be much safer in knowing that their steak is actually a real steak.

But it is not only lab-grown meat that they are looking to ban, but also all synthetic foods. Synthetic foods are products that aren’t produced in the soil or natural meat obtained from animals. Rather, they are produced artificially in a laboratory.

”Protecting health”

The bill was introduced already on the 28th of March, with the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida saying that is is ”the first measure of this nature at an international level aimed at protecting health, our production, our environment and a way of life”.

The Agriculture Minister recently posted this on his Instagram.

”I am more convinced than ever that I must give full consideration to the indications of the municipalities of the entire regions and of the millions of Italian citizens who have explicitly asked us to protect our health and our economy. We are proud of this battle of civilizations, as of all the commitments undertaken by the government. We move forward. Without any step back.” said Fransesco Lollobrigida.

But there is one problem…

If the EU authorizes these fake foods, then Italy will be forced to allow the free movement of these products into the country. So the EU laws would take precedent over the Italian law.

However, Italy hopes to influence the EU.

”We believe that this law is important and that Italy can be the first nation free from this risk, hoping that then Europe will follow us” said the Agriculture Minister.

And this is not the first time that Italy has taken action to protect it’s food supply.

Earlier this year the government announced several decrees to crack down on the use of insects and bugs in Italian cuisine, banning insects from pasta and pizza!