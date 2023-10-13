HORROR: Prominent Tennessee Businessman and Father Fatally Shot Point Blank in the Head By Career Criminal with 66 Prior Arrests

A prominent Chattanooga businessman and father was recently shot point blank in the head by a career criminal while he was on his way to his 20-year high school reunion.

38-year-old Christopher Wright was gunned down while he was on his way to meet up with fellow Baylor School grads after he got into an argument with Darryl “Too Tall” Roberts, according to surveillance video reviewed by Chattanooga police.

Roberts, 57, is a career criminal with 66 prior arrests. He was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Hamilton County jail on a $5 million bond.

Wright, a Yale grad and prominent businessman, was a father to 3 beautiful children, including an 8-week-old baby.



Christopher Wright with his wife Acacia and 3 children

“Court records show that Roberts has a lengthy rap sheet that includes assault, thefts, drug charges, burglaries, a series of traffic offenses and a case of aggravated robbery in 2000,” the New York Post reported. “One of his most notable arrests included a home invasion in 2010, where he fired six shots through a bedroom door in Hixson Pike.”

“One adult and four children were behind the door, but no one was hurt, police said.” according to The Post.

Roberts has never spent more than 6 months in jail despite being arrested 66 times.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly called Wright’s murder by a career criminal an “isolated” act of gun violence.

Excerpt from Chattanoogan.com:

A prominent Chattanooga businessman was shot and killed in downtown Chattanooga late Thursday night. Roberts is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center. He is charged with first-degree murder. Police said Roberts fatally shot Mr. Wright, following an argument in the 1000 block of Market Street. At 11:51 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call that was upgraded to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the 38-year-old victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The victim died from his injuries. Police reviewed video of the incident and said Roberts was in a red shirt and dark-colored pants talking to another man near a stairwell at Patten Towers. They said the video showed Chris Wright walk past the two men, then turn back to talk to them. He then walked away from them about 30 feet south, then again turned toward them but did not approach them. Roberts then walked toward Chris Wright, produced a gun, and shot him in the head at close range. The victim fell to the ground. A witness said the two were in a verbal dispute, then Roberts walked toward the victim, put the gun to his head, and pulled the trigger.

A GoFundMe was set up for Christopher Wright’s family. More than $500,000 has been raised so far.