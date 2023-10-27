“Hey Hillary! Why Did Your Husband Visit Epstein Island 26 Times!” – Chaos Erupts as Hillary’s Security DRAGS Brave Man Out of Campaign Event for Demanding Answers Regarding Her Husband’s Relationship with Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein (VIDEO)

Somebody did not want the truth to come out, did they?

Crooked Hillary Clinton was hosting a campaign event Friday for the meanest and perhaps dumbest member of Congress, Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX). Lee is running for mayor of Houston. The election will be held on November 7th.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Lee was caught on audio cruelly cursing out her staff members last week.

“I want you to have a f***n brain.” “Both of y’all f*** ups!” “F***in idiots, serve no G**Damn purpose!” Rep. Lee yelled.

But things got out of hand when Hillary started singing Lee’s praises. One brave man with no regard for his safety decided to challenge the failed presidential candidate and demanded answers regarding her husband Bill’s suspicious relationship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The man, Alex Rosen, can be heard screaming, “Hey Hillary! Why did your husband visit Epstein island 26 times!” The rabid Democrat audience responds by drowning him out in boos and jeers. Then they started chanting Lee’s first name.

NOTE: The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Bill Clinton did fly on the Lolita Express 26 times. However, evidence of him actually visiting Epstein’s pedophile island has not emerged yet.

A handful of Hillary’s goons then shove Rosen to the ground as the crowd continues chanting. The thugs next start dragging him out of the event by his shirt collar.

“Is this really necessary guys?” Rosen asks.

WATCH:

I was DRAGGED OUT of a Hillary Clinton rally for asking about Bill’s trips to Epstein island! pic.twitter.com/ygqBJAdDR9 — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) October 27, 2023

Hillary Clinton’s goons weren’t happy when I asked her why her husband visited epstein Island 26 times… video coming soon pic.twitter.com/Iq16oiJbcP — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) October 27, 2023

Undeterred, Rosen gets up after being dragged out and starts demanding Hillary’s thugs to explain why they support endless government spending. He specifically cites the billions of taxpayer dollars going to Ukraine.

“You guys vote for the same sh*t over and over again,” says Rosen.

He then exits the building with his shirt pulled over his head.

Thankfully, Rosen managed to survive his encounter with Hillary Clinton. The same cannot be said about others who have crossed paths with her and Wild Bill.