LEAKED AUDIO: Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Berates Staffers: “F**king Idiots!” – “Both Y’all Are F**k Ups!”

Leaked audio of Texas Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee berating her staffer using foul and abusive language was obtained and published by Current Revolt on Saturday.

Earlier this year Sheila Jackson Lee announced her bid for Houston Mayor from a church. Current Revolt dropped the shocking audio about two weeks before the mayoral election.

The audio feed goes for about a minute and a half. In that time, you can hear Sheila Jackson Lee using continuous foul and abusive language and it becomes even more aggressive toward the end of the recording.

“I want you to have a f***n brain.” “Both of y’all f*** ups!” “F***in idiots, serve no G**Damn purpose!” Sheila Jackson Lee allegedly

AUDIO (language warning):

Leaked audio obtained by @CurrentRevolt shows Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee berating a staffer: "F**king idiots serve no goddamn purpose … Nobody gives a shit about what you're doing and you ain't doing shit!" (WARNING: Explicit language) pic.twitter.com/Lzl4AmKhkS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 21, 2023

Partial transcript of audio courtesy of Current Revolt:

Sheila Jackson Lee • 0:01 – 0:09 Uh, you took a piece of paper from that woman, uh, regarding, uh, something that was owned by Ducantell. Where is it? What, what date was it? Staffer • 0:09 – 0:16 Oh, from Jerome took it upstairs. I’ll have to call to pick it up when I switched out the papers. I’ll call him. Sheila Jackson Lee • 0:17 – 1:02 I don’t want you to do a goddamn thing. I want you to have a f*cking brain. I want you to have read it. I want you to say, Congresswoman, with such and such date. That’s what I want. That’s the kind of staff that I want to have. So some stupid other motherf*cker did it. And, and I don’t have the information. Nobody sent me the information. I need to, uh, ensure my, um, schedule and, uh, you know, if, if Boo Boo did it, shit a** did it, f*ck face did it. And nobody knows a goddamn thing in my office. Okay? Nothing. I gave it to you. Your job was to get it on the calendar, imprint it in your brain, or send me the information back saying, “Congresswoman, I made sure that the Ovide Ducantell event that you gave me, uh, for a so-and-so date at seven is on the f*cking calendar.” Not to, oh, Jerome has it. Sheila Jackson Lee • 1:02 – 1:33 Okay. So when I called Jerome, he only sitting up there like a fat a** stupid idiot talking about, uh, what the f*ck? He doesn’t know. Okay? Both of y’all are f*ck ups [inaudible]. It’s the worst sh*t that I could have ever had put together. Two g*ddamn big a** children f*cking idiots serve no goddamn purpose. Ain’t managing nobody. Nobody’s respecting them. Nobody gives a sh*t about what you’re doing and you ain’t doing sh*t. And this is an example of it. I gave it to Jerome. This is not child’s work.

The vile Democratic congresswoman has served as Texas’s 18th congressional district since 1995. She announced in March that she is running for Mayor of Houston and is planning to retire from Congress.

