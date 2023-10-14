Heartbreaking: Irish Father Shares Relief His 8-Year-Old Daughter Was Killed by Hamas Rather Than Being Kidnapped by Monsters ‘Death was a Blessing’

Eight-year-old Emily Hand was murdered by Hamas terrorists

Thomas Hand waited two days to discover the fate of his eight-year-old daughter Emily after the Be’eri Kibbutz, where the innocent young girl was at a sleepover with a friend, was attacked by murderous Hamas terrorists leaving more than 100 people dead.

Hand said the kibbutz came under gunfire for about 12 hours that day and he did not know the whereabouts or fate of his child.

He spoke with CNN about the tragic relief he felt to know that his daughter died and was not in the hands of Hamas terrorists.

Thomas Hand shares the moment he found out his daughter Emily was murdered by Hamas

“They just said, ‘We found Emily. She’s dead.’ And I went yes! I went yes, and smiled because that is the best news of the possibilities that I knew.”

“That was the best possibility that I was hoping for.  She was either dead, or in Gaza. And if you know anything about what they do to people in Gaza, that is worse than death, that is worse than death.”

“The way they treat you. They’d have no food, no water.  She’d be in a dark room filled with Christ knows how many people, and terrified every minute, hour,  day, and possible years to come.”

“So death was a blessing, an absolute blessing.

Watch the interview below (warning graphic):

Kim Dante, 22, another Irish citizen, was also murdered by Hamas.

Two Irish daughters dead, yet here is what happened  outside the Israel Embassy in Dublin, Ireland.

Earlier in the week, Cosmetics brand Lush came under fire after one of their shops placed a ‘boycott Israel’ sign in their window of their Dublin, Ireland branch.

