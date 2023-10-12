Cosmetics Brand Lush Displays ‘Boycott Israel’ Sign in Window of Irish Location

Cosmetics brand Lush, which describes itself as “the overly friendly cosmetics shop,” is under fire after one of their shops placed a ‘boycott Israel’ sign in their window of their Dublin, Ireland branch.

What the hell is this @LushLtd

This is disgusting can you please comment. pic.twitter.com/TitkIapLiq — Benonwine (@benonwine) October 10, 2023

Calls to boycott the brand are being shared widely on social media.

How about we boycott Lush..? pic.twitter.com/mIITGvmGC5 — cris miller (@crismiller12) October 12, 2023

Metro UK reports that a spokesman for Lush said, “This week, one shop within the UK and Ireland business briefly displayed a ‘boycott Israel’ message in their window. It was an isolated occurrence that does not represent the Lush ethos that ‘all are welcome, always’ and was swiftly removed.”

Lush told Sky News in a statement:

“We are a diverse company with staff of all ethnicities and religions whose personal views and opinions may vary, however, the following is our Company position: Lush deplores all violence and all injustice. “Our wish is for peace and safety for all Israeli and Palestinian people. We support the upholding of international law and the human rights of all peoples.”

Perhaps their remarks would hold more weight if it was only the first time Lush has been criticized with accusations of anti-Israel sentiment.

In 2011, the company endorsed a music single called “Freedom for Palestine,” described as “not a political song criticizing Israeli policy, but a song demonizing Israel and Israelis and encouraging Israel’s destruction.”