Hannity: House Republicans “Have Been in Contact with President Trump” in Effort to Push Trump as Next Speaker (VIDEO)

Hannity is reporting that “some House Republicans have been in contact” with President Trump and that they have started an effort to push for DJT as the next Speaker.

And there are reports that Trump might be interested.

Sean Hannity: “Sources are telling me at this hour, some House Republicans have been in contact with and have started an effort to draft former President Donald Trump to be the next Speaker. And, I have been told that President Trump might be open to helping the Republican Party, at least in the short term, if necessary.”

Kevin McCarthy was removed as House Speaker earlier today.

