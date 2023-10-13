Hamas Releases Propaganda Video Claiming Humane Treatment of Children in Southern Israel’s Holet Kibbutz After Murdering Their Parents

by

Terrorist group Hamas released a propaganda video that purports to show the humane treatment of children in Southern Israel’s Holet Kibbutz. These are the very same children whose parents were brutally murdered by members of the said group only days ago.

The propaganda video showcases a distorted and twisted narrative that seeks to justify their violent actions against innocent civilians.

The short clip featured one kid and a baby, with Hamas militants portraying themselves as caretakers and protectors of these children.

WATCH:

Hamas denies allegations of killing civilians and children in their attack on ​Israel and criticizes ​Western media for adopting the “Zionist” narrative without verification.

FYI: Here’s the verification.

The Office of Israeli Prime Minister ​Benjamin Netanyahu released horrifying photos demonstrating the violence against infants by ​Hamas.

“Here are some of the photos Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Warning: These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters,” the post read.

Here is a previous TGP report on Hamas barbarians targeting children and civilians.

PURE EVIL: Hamas Denies “False Media Reports” About Targeting Civilians and Attacking Children

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

