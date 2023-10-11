PURE EVIL: Hamas Denies “False Media Reports” About Targeting Civilians and Attacking Children

The lies of these animals!

Hamas released an official statement on Telegram on Wednesday denying reports that they attacked children and targeted civilians.

Hamas barbarians specifically targeted a dance party in the desert to kill as many innocent young adults as they could.

Here again is footage of Hamas flying paragliders into a dance party to slaughter innocent young adults.

Video of Hamas using Paragliders to invade Israel. They land near this festival and beat and kill many people including the girl from Germany.

The terrorist organization was able to slaughter at least 260 young kids dancing. They kidnapped another 50 as hostages.

Hamas also slaughtered children, beheaded babies, and kidnapped terrified little children and took them to Gaza.

Here is video of Hamas murdering a young Israeli girl as her siblings watched.

Her brother is crying, “I wanted her to stay alive.”

Here is Hamas kidnapping a young Israeli boy on Saturday.

This is Erez Calderon, a 12 year-old Israeli boy, kidnapped by Hamas and held hostage in Gaza.