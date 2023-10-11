PURE EVIL: Hamas Denies “False Media Reports” About Targeting Civilians and Attacking Children

The lies of these animals!
Hamas released an official statement on Telegram on Wednesday denying reports that they attacked children and targeted civilians.
Hamas barbarians specifically targeted a dance party in the desert to kill as many innocent young adults as they could.
Here again is footage of Hamas flying paragliders into a dance party to slaughter innocent young adults.
Video of Hamas using Paragliders to invade Israel. They land near this festival and beat and kill many people including the girl from Germany.
The terrorist organization was able to slaughter at least 260 young kids dancing. They kidnapped another 50 as hostages.
Hamas also slaughtered children, beheaded babies, and kidnapped terrified little children and took them to Gaza.
Here is video of Hamas murdering a young Israeli girl as her siblings watched.
Israeli family held captive by Hamas, children forced to watch execution of sister:
"I wanted her to stay alive," the young boy cries out.
Her brother is crying, “I wanted her to stay alive.”
Here is Hamas kidnapping a young Israeli boy on Saturday.
This is Erez Calderon, a 12 year-old Israeli boy, kidnapped by Hamas and held hostage in Gaza.
They are terrorizing this child. Hamas are savages with no red lines.
Share this video❗️Show the world the evil of Hamas ‼️pic.twitter.com/NjS1EsnZIi
Hamas denies false media reports about attacking children
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has strongly dismissed the false claims promoted by some Western media outlets, such as Palestinian freedom fighters killing children and targeting civilians.
In a press statement Wednesday, Hamas condemned promoting the Israeli occupation’s propaganda, which is full of lies and fabrications, as an attempt to cover up the crimes and massacres committed by the Israeli occupation around the clock, most of which amount to war crimes and genocide.
The Palestinian resistance movement stressed that Palestinian freedom fighters have been targeting Israeli occupation military and security posts and bases – all of which are legitimate targets.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian freedom fighters have sought to avoid targeting civilians, Hamas added, pointing to televised testimonies made by several colonial settlers.
Hamas regretted that Western mainstream media has failed to report on the war crimes and genocide committed by the Israeli occupation, which has indiscriminately and violently pounded neighbourhoods and bombed dozens of homes with their inhabitants inside, killing more than 950 people, including 260 children and 230 women, so far.
Hamas called on Western mainstream media to seek both truth and accuracy in reporting on the ongoing Israeli aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.