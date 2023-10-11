PURE EVIL: Hamas Denies “False Media Reports” About Targeting Civilians and Attacking Children

by
Hamas murdered young girl as her brother and sister watched – and kidnapped 12-year-old boy and took him to Gaza on Sabbath attack.

The lies of these animals!

Hamas released an official statement on Telegram on Wednesday denying reports that they attacked children and targeted civilians.

Hamas barbarians specifically targeted a dance party in the desert to kill as many innocent young adults as they could.

Here again is footage of Hamas flying paragliders into a dance party to slaughter innocent young adults.

The terrorist organization was able to slaughter at least 260 young kids dancing. They kidnapped another 50 as hostages.

Hamas also slaughtered children, beheaded babies, and kidnapped terrified little children and took them to Gaza.

Here is video of Hamas murdering a young Israeli girl as her siblings watched.

Her brother is crying, “I wanted her to stay alive.”

Here is Hamas kidnapping a young Israeli boy on Saturday.

Hamas denies false media reports about attacking children

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has strongly dismissed the false claims promoted by some Western media outlets, such as Palestinian freedom fighters killing children and targeting civilians.

In a press statement Wednesday, Hamas condemned promoting the Israeli occupation’s propaganda, which is full of lies and fabrications, as an attempt to cover up the crimes and massacres committed by the Israeli occupation around the clock, most of which amount to war crimes and genocide.

The Palestinian resistance movement stressed that Palestinian freedom fighters have been targeting Israeli occupation military and security posts and bases – all of which are legitimate targets.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian freedom fighters have sought to avoid targeting civilians, Hamas added, pointing to televised testimonies made by several colonial settlers.

Hamas regretted that Western mainstream media has failed to report on the war crimes and genocide committed by the Israeli occupation, which has indiscriminately and violently pounded neighbourhoods and bombed dozens of homes with their inhabitants inside, killing more than 950 people, including 260 children and 230 women, so far.

Hamas called on Western mainstream media to seek both truth and accuracy in reporting on the ongoing Israeli aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.