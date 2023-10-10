Hamas Issues Statement to Gaza Residents following Warning of Impending Israeli Invasion: Do Not Evacuate from Areas About to be Targeted by Airstrikes

Pure evil.

Hamas understands that it must present itself as the victor and victim in their war against Israel. On Saturday Hamas and Islamic Jihad stormed across the border into Israel, murdered at least 900 innocents, raped women, beheaded babies, burned children, killed Israeli soldiers and cut off their heads.

The evil barbarians targeted a music concert where they murdered 260 young adults, raped young women and took dozens of captives back to Gaza.

In response, Israel announced they will invade Gaza and eradicate the Hamas demons.

This prompted Hamas and the Islamic Jihad to order Palestinians in Gaza to stay put.

They want more Palestinians to die to further their cause. They know the Western media will prop them up. They need to be portrayed as victims in the media.

Via MEMRI.