Half a Million Illegals Expected Each Month – Another 6 Million Invaders by Election Day – Steve Bannon Responds in Epic Rant

On Tuesday investigative journalist Todd Bensman joined Steve Bannon on the War Room to discuss the ongoing invasion at the US Southern Border.

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). Since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021, the number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

During their discussion on Tuesday Todd Bensman told the War Room that in the coming months we can expect up to half-a-million illegals to cross the open border each month.

Todd Bensman: That video footage is the proof that it materialized. And so are the numbers. 270,000 sorry, crossed the border in September alone. We had 12,014 thousand days during September. We’re having that now. We’re looking at maybe a half a million a month. A million a month coming in. If you count the gotaways and the ones they’re airlifting in from other countries and the ones they’re bringing over the bridges, that’s 50,000, that’s 70,000. We’re looking at 300 and 5400 thousand a month. 500,000 a month. If you count even more gotaways. Steve Bannon: Hold it!… I want you to embrace this. America 6 million additional illegal alien invaders. On top of the eight to ten that’s you’re talking, 14 to 16 million that is now bigger than North Carolina. It’s bigger than all these states make it what the top ten state within the top ten in the Union? Bigger. Bigger than Michigan, bigger than Wisconsin. You’re getting up to Pennsylvania levels!… …We’re going to have something to say about it. Not one fricking penny for Zelensky and these crooks and criminals in Ukraine and all the conservative media fanboys and you know exactly who they are that cheered that on and fought our fight and fought us tooth and nail about what we did in the House of Representatives to clean this mess up. I don’t see you guys every day down there on the border. You care more about other nations border than you care about the only one border in this world that makes any difference to American citizens right now. And it’s not in Gaza, and it ain’t an eastern Russian speaking province of Ukraine. It is in the southern United States from the Rio Grande Valley through New Mexico and Arizona all the way to Imperial Beach, California.

Steve was on fire!

