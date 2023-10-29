Germany: Students at University of Augsburg Demand ‘Gloryholes’ in Lecture Halls – To Help Relieve Stress on Campus

Students at the University of Augsburg in Germany are demanding glory holes in the lecture halls on campus. The students say the glory holes (famously used for anonymous sex) should be built in the lecture all opposite the entrance.

The students argue the gloryholes will assist with the diversification on campus.

They’re also a nice tension reliever.

The students say “the associated stress reduction would ensure a more positive working atmosphere on campus.”

The future leaders insist “strangers would come together to create a shared experience and living space and connect on a level far removed from everyday life.”

Makes sense.

Presse Augsburg reported: