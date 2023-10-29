Students at the University of Augsburg in Germany are demanding glory holes in the lecture halls on campus. The students say the glory holes (famously used for anonymous sex) should be built in the lecture all opposite the entrance.
The students argue the gloryholes will assist with the diversification on campus.
They’re also a nice tension reliever.
The students say “the associated stress reduction would ensure a more positive working atmosphere on campus.”
The future leaders insist “strangers would come together to create a shared experience and living space and connect on a level far removed from everyday life.”
Some students at the University of Augsburg have caused irritation with an unusual request. At the next convention meeting, on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, a proposal to establish “ gloryholes ” (holes in the wall for the purpose of anonymous sexual contact) will be discussed. “Three glory holes are to be built in the lecture hall center opposite the entrance, where the information boards are currently located.”
These should be built by the Space and Construction department and cleaned by building management.
In addition, they should be soundproof and opaque. The glory holes should be designed to be as barrier-free as possible – the height should be adjustable and there should be wall handles that you can hold on to. The lights should be dimmable and possible knee padding should be installed. In addition, condoms, licking wipes, lubricants and disinfectant wipes should be provided free of charge in the glory holes; Trash cans are also needed,” the application.