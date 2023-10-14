France on High Alert for Potential Terror Attacks After Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace Evacuated Amidst Bomb Threats (VIDEO)

Dramatic scenes unfolded in Paris on Saturday as two of France’s most iconic landmarks, the Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace, were both immediately evacuated following bomb threats.

According to the Louvre’s communication service and Paris police, both the museum and the former royal palace at Versailles received written bomb threats, AP reported.

The written threats prompted immediate action from French authorities, leading to an orderly evacuation of both buildings.

The Louvre Museum, which regularly receives thousands of daily visitors, was emptied of all tourists and staff, while the police stood guard and subsequently carried out a thorough search of the premises.

“For security reasons, the Louvre museum is closing its doors today, Saturday October 14. People who have booked for a same-day visit will be refunded,” Louvre museum said in a statement.

Similarly, abrupt tensions escalated at the Versailles Palace as security personnel responded to the threats with swift evacuation measures. As yet, no specific details concerning the nature of the threats have been made public.

“For safety reasons, the Castle of Versailles is evacuating visitors and closing its doors today, Saturday, October 14. We thank you for your understanding,” Versailles Palace said in a statement.

WATCH:

These incidents coincide with a period of heightened alert in France, following a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist. It’s perhaps noteworthy that these threats also occur amidst the broader, troubling backdrop of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

France is still under a state of emergency after a teacher was brutally stabbed to death on Friday, while two others sustained serious injuries, when a knife-wielding assailant launched an attack at City School Gambetta-Carnot in Arras, northern France, as reported by The Gateway Pundit.

The assailant, identified as Mohammed Mogouchkov, reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the assault. The suspect, a 20-year-old former pupil of the school, of Chechen origin, had been previously flagged by authorities and placed on a terror watch list.

7,000 troops are being mobilized throughout France as supporters of Hamas terrorists, escalate unrest, prompting French officials to take urgent measures to avert additional loss of life.

