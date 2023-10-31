FBI Director Chris Wray Issues Warning that Hamas and Terrorist Organizations May “Conduct Attacks Here on Our Own Soil”

FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a dire warning on Tuesday during his “Threats to the Homeland” Senate testimony, warning that Hamas and other foreign terrorist organizations could use the ongoing turmoil in Israel as a pretext to “conduct attacks here on our own soil.”

Wray’s statement, part of a larger hearing that also involved Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and NCTC Director Christine Abizai, places a glaring spotlight on the escalating threat landscape in the United States.

During his opening statement, aside from domestic threats, which the corrupt FBI identifies as violent extremists and domestic violent extremists, including Trump-MAGA supporters, Christians, and parents who have vocally participated at school board meetings, Wray emphasized the urgency of addressing the threat from foreign terrorist entities.

“As I said a few moments ago, on top of the homegrown violent extremists and domestic violent extremist threat, we also cannot and do not discount the possibility that Hamas or another foreign terrorist organization may exploit the current conflict to conduct attacks here on our own soil. We have kept our sights on Hamas and have multiple ongoing investigations into individuals affiliated with that foreign terrorist organization,” said Wray.

According to the Homeland Threat Assessment released by DHS, at least 172 individuals on the terror watchlist were apprehended trying to cross into the U.S. illegally in Fiscal Year 2023. This figure is higher than the total number of similar encounters over the previous six years combined.

Wray also revealed that Iran has made assassination attempts against “high-ranking current and former U.S. government officials” in US soil.

“The Iranians, for instance, have directly or by hiring criminals, mounted assassination attempts against dissidents and high-ranking current and former U.S. government officials, including right here on American soil,” Wray cautioned. He further noted that Hezbollah, Iran’s primary strategic partner, has had a history of establishing operations in the United States, including espionage, fundraising, and obtaining weapons.

According to RNC Research, “Biden has enriched the Iranian regime to the tune of $100 billion since taking office.”

This is not the first time that Chris Wray issued a warning of terror attacks on American soil.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that during an address to the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in San Diego, California, this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray issued a dire warning about the rise of violent extremism, both domestic and international.

“History has been witness to antisemitic and other forms of violent extremism for far too long. Whether that be from foreign terrorist organizations, or those inspired by them, or domestic violent extremists motivated by their own racial animus, the targeting of a community because of their faith is totally unacceptable,” Wray said.

“We remain committed to continue confronting those threats—both here in the United States and overseas.”

“In this heightened environment, there’s no question we’re seeing an increase in reported threats, and we’ve got to be on the lookout, especially for lone actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own.

“So I encourage you to stay vigilant, because as the first line of defense in protecting our communities, you’re often the first to see the signs that someone may be mobilizing to violence. And I’d also ask you to continue sharing any intelligence or observations you may have. And on our end, we’re committed to doing the same, so that together, we can safeguard our communities,” he added.