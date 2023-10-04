POLICE STATE: FBI Quietly Created New Category of Extremism Ahead of 2024 Election to Include Trump-MAGA Supporters

Shut It Down – The FBI is beyond repair.

As the 2024 election season heats up the FBI has created a new terrorism category to include Trump supporters.

This is taking place at the same time the Biden regime is targeting President Trump with over 91 indictments on bogus criminal acts in several states.

And it occurs as the demented President screams about MAGA during his public speeches.

What’s next – Prison camps?

And for the record, MAGA and infiltrators caused $1.5 million in damages.

The BLM summer of love protests-riots caused nearly $2 billion in damages.

So, this new focus by the FBI is clearly political targeting and unconstitutional.

Via Newsweek.

The federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbances around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump’s army of MAGA followers. The challenge for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the primary federal agency charged with law enforcement, is to pursue and prevent what it calls domestic terrorism without direct reference to political parties or affiliations—even though the vast majority of its current “anti-government” investigations are of Trump supporters, according to classified data obtained by Newsweek. “The FBI is in an almost impossible position,” says a current FBI official, who requested anonymity to discuss highly sensitive internal matters. The official said that the FBI is intent on stopping domestic terrorism and any repeat of the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. But the Bureau must also preserve the Constitutional right of all Americans to campaign, speak freely and protest the government. By focusing on former president Trump and his MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters, the official said, the Bureau runs the risk of provoking the very anti-government activists that the terrorism agencies hope to counter.

FBI whistleblower Steve Friend weighed in on the latest admission by the Deep State.

Steve Friend calls for the indictment and arrest of every single FBI and DOJ executive who took part in this scam and to abolish the FBI!

“Glad to see Newsweek reporting that everything I blew the whistle about is accurate. The FBI used January 6th to manipulate and artificially boost its domestic terrorism stats.”

“While the number of investigations in 2021 almost doubled from 2020 to around 9,000, the number of “full investigations” that led to arrests was only 1,446, not much more than the number of 1,146 January 6 protesters who have been charged with a crime”

“I submitted a written declaration to various Congressmen, Senators, OIG, and OSC offices. The FBI circumvented whistleblower protection laws and I was constructively terminated in retaliation.”

“Where is Weaponization Committee? Where is House Judiciary GOP? This was my life. And all I got was a rotten deposition and 8 hours of sitting through Congressional Democrats call me a conspiracy theorist, traitor, grifter, and partisan hack.”

“I sacrificed my dream job to share this information with the American people. We need a RECKONING. Indict and arrest every single FBI and the Justice Department executive who took part in this scam. Abolish the FBI. Anything less is a dereliction of duty from House Republicas.”