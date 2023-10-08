HEART-BREAKING: Father of Terrified Israeli Girl Noa Who Was Kidnapped and Pictured on Back of Motorbike Cries in Pain as He Speaks to Media

Hamas terrorists launched a massive surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, killing dozens of soldiers and innocent families inside Israel.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel. Over 900 Israelis are dead, and over 2,000 were hospitalized following the massive assault inside Israel.

Hundreds of Israelis were attending a nature party, also described as a peace party, in the desert near the border on Saturday when Hamas launched its attack.

Chaos erupted after Hamas reportedly opened fire on the gathering. Hundreds of Israelis ran into the desert to hide.

When Hamas attacked the party, the youths were obviously surprised and ran for their lives to their vehicles and out into the desert.

You can hear the shooting in the background as Hamas killers opened fire on the innocent concertgoers.

The terrorists were screaming “Allahu Akbar!” in the background as they shot innocent partygoers.

Terrorists from Gaza attacked an outdoor party near Kibbutz Urim in Southern Israel. Attendees recount harrowing moments of gunfire, with many still in hiding. Concerns grow about potential casualties. #IsraelNews #GazaTerror | : Walla #OperationIronSwords… pic.twitter.com/yUM2M9PSWz — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 7, 2023

Many concertgoers ran into the field and into the desert and hid for hours until Hamas had cleared the area.

This poor woman was captured by Hamas terrorists.

The survivors spoke about how they witnessed bodies along the road murdered by Hamas.

This young woman, Noa was captured by Hamas along with several others. She is still missing.

Noa was partying in the south of Israel in a peace music festival when Hams terrorists kidnapped her and dragged her from Israel into Gaza. Noa is held hostage by Hamas. She could be your daughter, sister, friend.#BringBackOurFamily pic.twitter.com/gi2AStVdTQ — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 7, 2023

The father of Noa spoke to the media after the original assault.

He breaks down crying as he talks about his missing daughter and the video of her kidnapping.

Via Jim Ferguson.