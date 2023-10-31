Far-Left NY Judge Engoron Blasts Trump Lawyers, Says Fining Trump For ‘Illegal Profits’ is ‘An Available Remedy’ – Even Though No Victim in Fraud Case

Far-left New York Judge Arthur Engoron blasted Trump’s lawyers on Tuesday and said fining Trump for ‘illegal profits’ is an ‘available remedy’ – in a fraud case with zero victims.

Trump’s lawyers were in court again on Tuesday in Letitia James’ Soviet-style fraud trial.

Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York. She accused Trump of inflating his assets and defrauding lenders and insurance companies.

Engoron said fining Trump for ‘illegal profits’ is an available remedy…even though there are no victims and a Deutsche Bank executive testified that loaning Trump was a “good credit decision.”

ABC News reported:

Judge Engoron, in an exchange with defense attorneys regarding the state’s expert witness, said that levying fines against Trump — one of the central issues being decided at this trial — is “clearly an available remedy” despite the defense’s contention otherwise. Engoron already ruled in a partial summary judgment that Trump had submitted “fraudulent valuations” for his assets, leaving the trial to determine additional actions and what penalty, if any, the defendants should receive. Engoron’s observation came during the defense’s effort to preclude testimony from the attorney general’s expert witness. In denying their effort, the judge also shot down the defense’s argument that disgorgement — fining Trump for illegal profits — is off the table. “For reasons this court has explained ad nauseam, that view is simply incorrect,” Engoron said. “Disgorgement is a clearly available remedy.”

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, a convicted felon, testified last week.

Last Tuesday, Michael Cohen, a known liar, told the court that Trump inflated his assets. He continued his testimony on Wednesday where he admitted in court that Trump never ordered him to inflate his financials.

“So Mr. Trump never asked you to inflate the numbers on his financial statement,” Trump attorney Cliff Robert asked Michael Cohen, according to CNN.

“Correct,” Michael Cohen said.

Trump’s lawyer Cliff Robert immediately asked the judge to dismiss the trial because Cohen, the key witness, just told the court that Trump never instructed him to inflate his assets.

Judge Engoron denied the motion to dismiss and it was at this point that Trump got up and abruptly walked out of the courtroom.

“The witness just admitted that we won the trial and the judge should end this trial immediately,” Trump said after he stormed out of the courtroom.

The fix is in. Judge Engoron is a Trump hater who has already fined Trump twice for ‘violating’ his gag order.