Trump Walks Out of Courtroom Early As Judge Engoron Refuses to Dismiss Trial After Michael Cohen Admits in Court Trump Never Ordered Him to Inflate Assets (VIDEO)

President Trump abruptly walked out of the Manhattan courtroom early on Wednesday afternoon after Michael Cohen admitted in court Trump never ordered him or Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg to inflate his assets.

Trump was in court again on Wednesday in Letitia James Soviet-style fraud trial.

Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York. She accused Trump of inflating his assets and defrauding lenders and insurance companies.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, a convicted felon, testified for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Cohen, a known liar, told the court that Trump inflated his assets. He continued his testimony on Wednesday where he admitted in court that Trump never ordered him to inflate his financials.

“So Mr. Trump never asked you to inflate the numbers on his financial statement,” Trump attorney Cliff Robert asked Michael Cohen, according to CNN.

“Correct,” Michael Cohen said.

Trump’s lawyer Cliff Robert immediately asked the judge to dismiss the trial because Cohen, the key witness, just told the court that Trump never instructed him to inflate his assets.

Judge Engoron denied the motion to dismiss and it was at this point that Trump got up and abruptly walked out of the courtroom.

“The witness just admitted that we won the trial and the judge should end this trial immediately,” Trump said after he stormed out of the courtroom.

Michael Cohen trashed Trump after court was adjourned for the day. According to CNN, Cohen ‘clarified’ his response to questions from Letitia James’ office that Trump didn’t direct him to inflate his assets, but it was implied.

“He speaks like a mob boss,” Michael Cohen insisted.

“They wanted to make a motion to dismiss the case, to which the judge responded: ‘Yeah, absolutely not,'” Cohen said. “You know why? Because he will ultimately be held accountable.”

“And as I said the other day, that’s what this is all about. It’s accountability.”